Agriculture ministry denies Thompson forced out of RADA

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has denied that Peter Thompson was pushed out of his job as chief executive officer of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA).

Thompson has been appointed director general of the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA).

In a press statement on Tuesday, the ministry said that the former RADA CEO aced a July 29 interview for the top job at JACRA, beating out two other applicants, including Gusland McCook, who had acted in the position since February 2017.

The assertion contrasts with claims that Thompson was shown the door or told to accept a transfer from another government agency.

"In order to maintain Thompson's civil servant benefits, a secondment was sought by JACRA from RADA. This was approved by the board of directors of RADA and, subsequently, Mr Thompson started his new position on September 1," the ministry said.

The post of RADA CEO, along with three other vacancies in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, has been publicly advertised.

Applications close on Friday, September 24.

Thompson succeeded Lenworth Fulton, who was appointed to head RADA in May 2013 and was dismissed three years later under controversial circumstances.

An out-of-court settlement was reached with Fulton.

The payout sum was not disclosed.

The position of CEO of RADA has long been dogged by controversy as Fulton's appointment came a year after Al Powell was also dismissed from the top post.

