Brothers charged with beating, raping wife

CMC:

A magistrate has released two brothers on a combined total of TT$600,000 (One TT dollar = US$0.16 cents) bail after they were charged with beating and raping the wife of one of them.

The Chaguanas Magistrate Court in west-central Trinidad granted the bail after the police charged 40-year-old labourer Ronald Mohammed, also known as Ronald Wendell Seepersadsingh, and his 33-year-old brother, Kelvin Seepersadsingh, with several offences arising out of months of abuse.

The court ordered Mohammed to stay away from his wife after he pleaded not guilty to six counts of rape, three counts of threats to kill, two counts of choking, and one count of grievous sexual assault, grievous bodily harm and assault by beating, respectively.

He was also ordered to report to his local police station three times per week as part of his bail conditions, which were set at TT$350,000 with a surety.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

His brother, who is also a labourer, pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and was granted TT$250,000 bail with a surety and ordered to have no contact with the woman. He is also to report to the police twice a week.

The brothers have also pleaded not guilty to the joint charges of two counts of rape and one count of grievous sexual assault. They will reappear before the court on October 6.

The police said that the woman alleged that on June 28 in the evening, her husband and his brother were both liming outside in the yard after which her husband came inside and demanded that she have sexual intercourse with him.

The woman, police were told, refused and was made to proceed with sexual acts against her will. During the alleged incident, the woman reported that her husband’s brother entered the bedroom and that he, too, engaged in sexual intercourse with her without her consent. It is alleged that these events are said to have occurred several times during the night in question.

After the incident, the man is said to have threatened to kill her if she reported the matter to the police. But on August 4, the woman experienced continued abuse and she subsequently managed to escape.