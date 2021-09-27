American YouTuber Jayda Cheaves arrested on gun charges in MoBay

American social media sensation Jayda Cheaves and another visitor have been arrested on gun charges in Montego Bay, St James.

Cheaves also known as Jayda Wayda, and a member of her entourage, Gregory Wright, have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after two guns and 15 bullets were found in their possession.

They were about to depart the Sangster Airport aboard a private jet Monday when the weapons were found.

The two are on bail and booked to appear in the Western Regional Court on Wednesday.

They arrived on a private jet last week to celebrate Jayda's 24th birthday.

Cheaves is a popular American YouTuber and mother of rapper Lil Baby's child.

