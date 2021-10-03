Spalding to Cave Valley road impassable due to landslides

The main road from Spalding to Cave Valley in Clarendon is now impassable.

The National Works Agency says the roadway is being blocked by landslides and slit.

The agency says it is undertaking mobilisation efforts to have the corridor reopened in the shortest possible time.

