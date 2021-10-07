UIC president Joseph Patterson, co-accused to challenge constitutionality of anti-vax protest charges

President of the United Independents' Congress Joseph Patterson and his co-accused are to challenge the constitutionality of their arrest and charge by the police over an anti-vaccination march last month.

This was disclosed by their attorney Hugh Wildman when the matter was called up in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this morning.

The matter was then rescheduled for mention.

Patterson and his co-accused had their bails extended and were ordered to return to court on December 14

Patterson, who is the leader of Jamaica's third registered political party, was charged with breaches of the Public Order Act and the Disaster Risk Management Act after he allegedly spearheaded a protest against the Government's COVID-19 vaccination programme in downtown Kingston on September 22.

He is also charged with organising a public march without a permit, take part in a public march without a permit, not wearing a face mask in public, resisting arrest and being in a gathering of more than 10 persons.

His co-accused Abbey Gayle Thompson, David Thompson and Kevaugh Harrison are similarly charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act as well as failing to disperse from a public march, taking part in a public march, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

According to the police, about 200 people participated in the unauthorised march.

Tanesha Mundle

