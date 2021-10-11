Update | ‘Dog Paw’ linked to several murders and shootings – Police

Head of the Crime and Security Portfolio in the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, says slain reputed gangster Christopher Linton, otherwise called 'Dog Paw', has been implicated in several murders and shootings since his release from prison in April.

Linton was fatally shot during a confrontation with the police in Elletson Flats, St Andrew this afternoon.

The police report that shortly before 2:00 p.m. cops, acting on information, intercepted a vehicle in which armed men were believed to be travelling.

When asked to stop, Linton exited the vehicle and opened fire at the cops, according to the police.

The gunfire was returned and Linton was shot.

He was taken to a nearby medical facility where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police say a point 45 pistol was seized following the incident.

The matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the police's Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau.

Linton had been notorious for almost a decade.

In 2013, he and another man Micah Allen were found guilty of gun charges and each sentenced to 15 years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm and 15 years for shooting with intent.

But in April this year, they were free by the Court of Appeal.

Linton and Allen were accused of shooting at two policemen travelling in a service vehicle along Tavern Drive, St Andrew, in April 2010.

The men had denied the allegations at their trial.

In quashing the conviction, the Appeal Court said the identification evidence was unreliable.

