Clansman Gang Trial | Hearing adjourned as another accused COVID positive

The Clansman-One Don Gang Trial has been adjourned for the day amid confirmation that another accused has tested positive for COVID-19.

In the meantime, Andre 'Blackman' Bryan, the reputed leader of the One Don Gang is awaiting his COVID test result.

The One Don Gang is a breakaway from the Clansman Gang.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes this morning informed the Home Circuit Court that Jermaine Robinson, the accused tested positive, should be released from isolation on October 24.

Consequently, Sykes said arrangements will be made to have Robinson join the trial remotely tomorrow.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Similar arrangements will be put in place for Bryan if he returns a positive result.

The trial had been on pause for the past two weeks after two other defendants, Andre Golding and Owen Ormsby tested positive for COVID.

Thirty-two alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act and the Firearms Act.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.