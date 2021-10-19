GoFundMe page launched for arrested MoBay religious leader

A GoFundMe page has been launched for accused cult-pastor Dr Kevin O Smith by a man based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The organiser, Robert Smith, is hoping to raise US$30,000 (J$4.56 million) to cover legal fees for the head of the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries, who was arrested by the police on Sunday.

“Now is the time to stand up against our adversaries,” he said.

Smith and some 16 men from his organisation remain in custody as the police continue their investigations into the stabbing death of two members during a bizarre ritual on the church compound in Norwood Avenue on Sunday.

The women who were with them have all been given bail, while the children were placed in the custody of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.