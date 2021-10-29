JDF boots army captain linked to Pathways church

Jovan Johnson, Senior Staff Reporter

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has parted with Captain Omaine Morgan who has been linked to the controversial Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James.

Army spokesman Lieutenant Nathan Curtis says the Defence Board gave approval for Morgan to retire his commission in the force.

It took effect on October 27, 2021.

Curtis has been asked to indicate the reason for the decision.

On Tuesday, the JDF announced that it had launched an investigation into allegations that a servicemember was associated with the church that has captured national attention for the past two weeks over a deadly incident at the church.

Sources told The Gleaner that on the night of the alleged religious ritual on October 17, the captain and a policewoman were in their force-issued uniforms when they escorted pastor Kevin O. Smith in his BMW SUV from his Coral Gardens home to the Norwood Avenue church.

The captain was the driver, while the policewoman sat in the front passenger seat.

On reaching the church, she reportedly exited the vehicle and opened the back door for Smith to get out.

It is further reported that the policewoman had been in Montego Bay from two days earlier.

Soon after, the captain left the church.

The pastor, 39, was killed in a car crash in St Catherine on Monday while being escorted to Kingston by the police to be charged with the murder of two of his congregants.

Constable Orlando Irons, 26, also died in the crash.

