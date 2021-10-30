November cruise ship return is confidence vote for Jamaica, says Bartlett

JIS:

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says the scheduled return of cruise shipping across the island's ports in mid-November is a strong vote of confidence by major international stakeholders in brand Jamaica.

According to Bartlett, arrivals figures are climbing, airlift for the winter season is looking good, and the winter cruise schedule will be very busy.

Several ships will dock in Ocho Rios, Falmouth and Port Antonio, Bartlett said.

“Cruise is an integral part of our tourism product and an important driver in terms of visitor arrivals and expenditure," the minister said.

Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise line, has committed to sending 110 or more cruises to Jamaica between October 2021 and April 2022.

That will be around 200,000 cruise ship passengers.

Royal Caribbean International, the second largest cruise line will resume limited operations to Jamaica in November of this year.

The minister said cruise executives have reiterated a strong desire to employ thousands of Jamaicans and are awaiting government regulatory amendments to make it a reality.

He expects that by the end of the year, just under 300,000 cruise passengers will visit Jamaica.

“We have been heavily marketing Port Royal to our international investors during our various marketing engagements overseas. During our meeting with TUI, they disclosed several planned visits and calls on the Port Royal Cruise Port, starting in January,” the Minister said.

There will be five calls from January through April 2022 in Port Royal and discussions are under way with key partners in Dubai regarding plans to invest in the tourism product in Port Royal.

He further noted that several cruise lines are scheduled to dock at Port Royal, this season.

