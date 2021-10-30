PM off to climate change conference in Glasgow

Prime Minister Andrew Holness left Jamaica this morning for Glasgow Scotland to participate in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

COP26 is being held under the co-presidency of the United Kingdom and Italy.

Jamaica House said the Prime Minister will use the opportunity to hold bilateral discussions during the conference.

Holness is scheduled to return to Jamaica on Wednesday, November 3.

In his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang will be in charge of the Government.

