Ingrid Parchment is Caribbean region’s Hotspot Hero

Executive Director of Caribbean Coastal Area Management (C-CAM) Ingrid Parchment has been selected as the Caribbean region’s Hotspot Hero.

The Hotspot Hero is a global award from the Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF) that recognises persons who have made outstanding and impactful contributions to biodiversity conservation in the hotspots where CEPF is active.

The fund enables civil society to protect the world’s biodiversity hotspots - biologically rich ecosystems that are essential to humanity, yet highly threatened.

With financial and technical support from the fund, civil society organisations around the globe are delivering innovative solutions that conserve biodiversity and help communities thrive.

Commenting on the award, Parchment said she is humbled, surprised and honoured to be selected.

“The award recognises the advocacy I did particularly as it relates to stopping the development of the port at Goat Island. I always note that this was a team effort with staff, consultants and other partners,” she told The Gleaner.

Among the other activities undertaken with the fund’s support was the development of participatory sub-area plans for Hellshire Hills and Goat Island as well as Portland Ridge as well as improving lives and livelihoods of Portland Bight Protection Area stakeholders.

“Importantly, we were able to do an economic study of alternate sites to Goat Island for the development of the port. This also included advocacy actions related to that study,” she informed.

Although being recognised for her work is nice, Parchment emphasised that she’s driven by the positive impact her work has had on lives and livelihoods.

She said this continues to motivate her to do more.

The partnerships that have been built through the C-CAM team are also a catalyst that keeps her going.

For her, volunteering and being passionate about the environment are as natural as breathing.

“My parents instilled in me that it is important to serve others and understand the value of what others contribute. The environment is at the heart of who we are and getting to work with others to conserve it makes what I do worthwhile,” she said.

Noting that there has been progress in the protection of the environment, Parchment, however, said there is a need for more.

“There is always room for more. The government needs to enact and enforce laws that conserve the environment. Jamaica needs to accede to the Escazu Agreement and work with partners to implement,” she said.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

