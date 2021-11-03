Jamaica gets donation of Pfizer vaccine from US

Jamaica this morning received a donation of 204,750 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the United States.

This is the second of three shipments, bringing America's donation to date to 413,010.

The Pfizer vaccine will be used to inoculate people awaiting their second dose.

The Health Ministry said the balance will be prioritised for children 12-17 years old.

Persons due their second dose must schedule an appointment via the online portal at www.moh.gov.jm or call the Vaccination Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

Members of the public should take a government-issued identification (school ID for students) or letter from a Justice of the Peace and their vaccination card to their appointments.

