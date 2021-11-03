Clansman Gang Trial | Reputed leader laughed after being told target was killed, second witness testifies

The second prosecution witness in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial this morning corroborated reports that the reputed leader of the One Don Gang Andre 'Blackman' Bryan had burst into laughter when he was told that a man he had ordered killed in Lauriston, St Catherine was dead.

The witness testified in the Home Circuit Court that when he called Blackman's driver to tell him that the job was done, after seeing the man's body, he could hear the reputed leader laughing in the background.

The ex-gangster also told the court that Bryan had ordered the murder of a man known by the alias 'Outlaw' and that he had sent his bodyguard 'CJ', who is defendant Tareek James, to carry out the hit.

According to the second witness, he had also heard when CJ called Blackman and said "general me murda di bwoy".

Another alleged gang member 'Beech', who is defendant Carl Beech, had accompanied James, said the witness, who also told the court that he was the get-a-way driver.

The first prosecution witness, another top-tier ex-member of the gang, had first testified that the reputed leader had enjoyed a bellyful of laughter when he got a call about the man's death and told Bryan.

The first witness had also testified that Blackman had ordered the hit and had instructed CJ to kill the target.

The second witness said Blackman had continued laughing when he and CJ met up after the killing.

According to the witness, Blackman had been eager for the man to be killed and had travelled to Lauriston and had asked him (the witness) who was patrolling the area for police as he did not hear shots being fired.

The first witness had testified that Blackman had asked to be carried to the community to have a last look at the victim.

According to the second witness, CJ had told him that he pumped eight shots in the victim and that "all a dem connect".

In the meantime, the second witness said he had begged Blackman not to kill Outlaw because he was a man who did not give trouble.

The witness said the reputed leader refused, saying the person who gave him the information on the target is never wrong.

Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

The One Don Gang is a breakaway faction of the Clansman Gang.

