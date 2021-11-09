Health Ministry begins administration of Pfizer first dose to children

Effective today, the Ministry of Health and Wellness will begin the administration of Pfizer first dose to children 12 years and older.

The Ministry says the rollout will take place predominantly in schools.

The Ministry, meanwhile, is continuing to administer the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to persons 18 years and older.

Members of the public are encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from severe illness, hospitalisation and/or death associated with COVID-19.

Up to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, a total of 1,010,500 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Of that number, 555,649 were first doses, 398,693 were second doses and 56,158 were single dose.

To become vaccinated, members of the public are encouraged to visit a vaccination site close to them.

Details on the sites can be found at vaccination.moh.gov.jm.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.