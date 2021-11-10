30 additional COVID-19 cases, five more fatalities

Five more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,298.

Those who have died are:

* A 59-year-old woman from St Mary

* A 59-year-old woman from Portland

* A 79-year-old female from Manchester

* An 89-year-old female from St James

* A 71-year-old man from Hanover

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between July 17 and November 8.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, moving the tally to 190.

And three more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 343.

Meanwhile, there were 30 new cases with ages ranging from two to 94 years, pushing the total to 89,818.

Of the new cases, 16 are women and 14 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Mary - 10

* Kingston and St Andrew - 6

* St Catherine - 5

* St James - 3

* Hanover - 2

* Portland - 2

* St Thomas - 1

* Trelawny - 1

* Clarendon - 0

* Manchester - 0

* St Elizabeth - 0

* Westmoreland - 0

* St Ann - 0

A total of 937 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 3.9%.

In the meantime, there were 156 more recoveries, increasing the total to 59,678.

Some 218 persons are in hospital with 31 being moderately ill, 29 severely ill and 12 critically ill.

And 40,262 persons are at home in quarantine.

