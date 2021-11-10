Why a gov’t MP wants DNA paternity testing at birth

St James Central Member of Parliament Heroy Clarke says he intends to bring to Parliament, a motion calling for DNA paternity testing at birth.

Making his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debates in parliament on Tuesday, Clarke cited a study by university researcher Dr Herbert Gayle claiming that “paternal issues” contribute to Jamaica's high rate of domestic violence that leads to murders.

The legislator did not detail the proposal for paternity test at birth or indicate when he will table the motion but said there was merit in the early determination of fatherhood.

“This, Madam Speaker, I believe will stem majority of the domestic violence in our society,” he said.

Yesterday, Clarke also addressed the perennial concern of criminal violence in St James.

He hailed the imposition of States of Public Emergency in 2018 to help reduce homicides but lashed the Opposition for not supporting its extension.

“The call for the end of the state of emergency was ill-advised Madam Speaker and I beseech and implore the prime minister to find a way to put it back,” said Clarke.

Clarke's call comes a year after a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court that the months-long detention of five men without charge was unconstitutional under the State of the Emergency Act.

Meanwhile, Clarke said crime has been significantly reduced in the parish of St James Central.

