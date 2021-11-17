JFJ calls for legitimate and sustainable crime-fighting strategies

Human rights lobby group Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) says it is concerned about the Government's continued use of the State of Public Emergency as a crime-fighting strategy.

Prime Minister Andrew Hotness on Sunday announced the imposition of states of public emergency in seven police divisions across several parishes, citing a rise in murders and shootings.

READ: PM says crime now almost a competition for cruelty

JFJ says while is equally concerned about Jamaica's pervasive crime and violence and the spate of killings, fear, however, cannot be a driver for public policy.

The organisation is asserting that knee-jerk reactions to tackle crime and violence often result in the infringement of the human rights of the most vulnerable.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It says it therefore supports and calls for sustained legitimate crime-fighting strategies that will keep all Jamaicans safe.

JFJ says it wants to see strategies that will both prevent the commission of a crime and those that will see perpetrators brought to justice.

“While the Constitution contemplates states of emergency, it is clear that these are not intended for unlimited Executive power for sustained periods, creating a possible de facto military state. Simply put, states of public emergency cannot be a routine crime-fighting strategy,” said a spokesperson in a statement.

JFJ is also taking issue with the decision to impose new states of public emergency before the outcome of the Government's appeal against a Supreme Court ruling.

READ: Attorney general says Gov't will use SOEs to detain without charge

In a landmark decision last year, the Supreme Court ruled as unconstitutional the months-long detention of five men without charge.

The Court held that the constitutional rights of the claimants Everton Douglas et al, and the constitution itself, had been breached by the detention system.

JFJ says it views the Government's action as is alarming.

“Unless overturned by the Court of Appeal or a higher court, the Supreme Court judgment is still binding notwithstanding an appeal brought by the government. The PM's utterance around objections to SoPE [states of public emergency] being merely an academic exercise must be of grave concern to all Jamaicans,” said the JFJ spokesperson.

The organisation is charging that this statement betrays a fundamental disregard for the Constitution and the rule of law.

JFJ says it has always maintained that controlling Jamaica's violent crime, particularly murders, requires a comprehensive approach that does not infringe on the rights of the citizenry.

It is therefore calling for the Government to develop a comprehensive, effective and sustainable crime-fighting plan that will result in inroads to tackle crime.

It also wants the Government to uphold the rule of law and safeguard the rights of all Jamaicans as it pursues important crime-fighting initiatives.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.