JDF Coast Guard makes major cocaine bust, three arrested

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard Unit Monday night seized approximately 920 kilogrammes of cocaine when it intercepted a vessel off the coast of St Elizabeth.

The drug reportedly has an estimated street value of over $1 billion.

Three people were held in connection with the seizure by the newly formed JDF unit.

More information to come.

