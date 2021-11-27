Cold silence after two murders in Whitfield Town

Andre Williams/Staff Reporter

Residents of Galloway Road in Whitfield are tight-lipped following yesterday's fatal shootings hour apart.

The Gleaner today visited the community in the St Andrew South Police Division but residents declined to speak.

Fifty-one-year-old Julian Stephenson and 28-year-old Kajaheen Watson died in separate shootings.

The Hunts Bay Police say around 11 a.m., loud explosion were heard and Stephenson later found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Around 7:40 p.m, Watson was standing at the entrance of a bar at the Galloway and Mission roads intersection when he was pounced upon by a gunman.

Watson was shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead.

Another man was also shot during that incident.

The killer reportedly escaped on foot in the area.

The injured man was treated at hospital and released.

Up to November 20, the St Andrew South Police Division had recorded 151 murders, a 17.1 percent increase when compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

At that time there was 129 murders.

The division currently leads the nation in murders.

St Andrew South is one of seven division in which a state of public emergency was declared on November 14.

