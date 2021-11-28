‘God, Please Talk to Me’

Hearing the voice of God is something that many Christians experience regularly. However, there are others who wonder if God still speaks to his people today, and if He does, how can they enjoy this type of relationship?

These questions and more are explored in an insightful book penned by two Christian couples – Dwight and Joan Fletcher and Jean-Claude and Marsha Davidson.

Released on November 8, the book will aid believers who want to hear and recognise God’s voice, clearly distinguish His voice and understand what He is saying in dreams and visions and have peace even in the silence when they’re confused and hurting and need reassurance.

“You don’t need to wait for someone else to give you a ‘word’ – you can hear from God every day for yourself, and you don’t need to be super spiritual to do so. God speaks to all of us,” Pastor Fletcher shared with Family and Religion.

Expounding on the inspiration for penning the book, he said as a team of pastors, they knew that the Lord was speaking to them about sharing on the topic.

“In 2016 when we first thought of teaching people to hear from God, we had a young church – not in the sense of age group, but in their faith and walk with God. We had only been meeting together for four years and many of the regular attendees were new converts. But recognising that hearing from God is as crucial to us as breathing, a sermon teaching series was born,” he said of their church – Transformed Life Church (TLC).

Fletcher said that the authors thought that if believers were taught how to listen for God and how to cultivate the knowledge in a growing relationship with Him, then young believers would become partners in their own growth and maturity, rather than remaining dependent on them (the pastors) to sustain their relationship.

“It was part of teaching them ownership of their salvation and relationship with God. It was part of our bigger plan to grow congregants who weren’t static and who wouldn’t stagnate and die because they were dependent solely on a Sunday morning teaching or weekly life group. We also didn’t want our congregants to wait until they were in personal crisis before they turned to hearing from God. The intention was to build strong to last long,” Fletcher said.

New sense of discerning

God Please Talk To Me was penned to help readers see the Lord with new eyes and listen with a new sense of discerning. It will also help Christians to build a line-on-line, precept-on-precept in their relationship with God. For the authors, hearing is easy, believers just need to “get the hang of it”.

Those who invest the time in reading the book will come away with a deeper relationship with the Lord and an increased awareness of when and how God speaks.

Transformed Life Church is a vibrant, rapidly growing church led by founding pastors, the Reverend Dwight Fletcher and the Reverend Joan Fletcher. The ministry officially began on January 8, 2012, with a congregation of 70 persons. TLC has now grown to over 1,000 regular attendees and members. Prior to the pandemic, TLC met in three Sunday services at the Police Officers’ Club, located at 34 Hope Road, Kingston 6, and streamed services online on YouTube. TLC now meets exclusively on YouTube every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for vibrant worshippers of the Lord.

God Please Speak To Me is now available on Amazon and at Bryan’s and Sangster’s bookstores.