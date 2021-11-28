Traffic changes for section of Shortwood Road amid ford repairs

The National Works Agency (NWA) has made traffic changes to a section of Shortwood Road, St Andrew amid work on the Benson Ford.

The NWA is constructing concrete pavements at both approaches as part of repairs to the ford.

NWA's communication and customer services manager Stephen Shaw says the work is slated to be completed in five weeks.

Only single lane access is being allowed in the vicinity of the ford.

Meanwhile, the section of the corridor entering from Shortwood Road has been closed.

Shaw says delays are expected in using the Benson Ford.

Motorists may opt to use an alternative route such as Norbrook Road and Oliver Road.

