DEVELOPING: JUTC bus drivers on strike

Jamaica Urban Transit Company workers are on strike leaving hundreds of commuters stranded.

They withdrew their services this morning to protest the arrest of a colleague in the Corporate Area under controversial circumstances on the weekend.

JUTC Communications Manager Cecil Thoms says company officials are in talks to try to end the protest.

He says senior managers will be meeting with union representatives and the police high command with a view to preventing a repeat.

More details soon.

