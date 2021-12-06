St Andrew mason charged with larceny following Portmore break-ins

The St Catherine South police have arrested and charged a suspected serial robber.

Thirty-six-year-old mason Emmanuel Sibbles, who is of New Haven in St Andrew, was charged with two counts of larceny on Friday for breaking into two houses in Portmore.

The police say Sibbles was tracked to the New Haven area following the robberies and he was accosted.

They say that he is under investigation for other larceny offences.

The police report that sometime before 4:30 a.m. on Friday, December 03, Sibbles reportedly broke into two houses in the Portmore Municipality and stole a number of electronic devices.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The St Catherine South police were alerted and the immediate action of the police along with the cooperation of the victims led to the recovery of the stolen items and the apprehension of the suspect in New Haven, St Andrew.

According to the police, three laptops and two cell phones were stolen from the houses in Portmore and all the items were recovered and the suspect was apprehended within an hour after the matter was reported to the police.

The St Catherine South police continue to implore residents to be very vigilant especially during the yuletide season.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.