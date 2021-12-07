Alliance Financial no longer authorised to collect bill payments – JPS

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is advising customers that effective Monday, December 6 Alliance Financial Services Limited is no longer authorised to collect bill payments on its behalf.

Alliance Investment Management Limited (AIML), Alliance Financial Limited (AFL), their President Peter Chin and Vice President Robert Chin are facing a raft of charges for alleged breaches of the Bank of Jamaica Act, the Banking Services Act and the Proceeds of Crime Act.

READ: Alliance to face court under suspension

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) also suspended AFL's authorisations to operate cambio and remittance businesses and to operate in the BOJ Fintech Regulatory Sandbox.

Alliance Financial Services is the subject of a Bank of Jamaica investigation and yesterday ceased its collections activities, the JPS said.

This decision will impact all Alliance's associated locations islandwide.

JPS says customers may continue to make payments via other third-party payment agencies, online through banking platforms and the MyJPS Mobile App.

JPS is assuring that it is making every effort to ensure that the accounts of customers who recently made payments through Alliance are not adversely affected.

