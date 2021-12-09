Big ganja haul in Hellshire, St Catherine

The St Catherine South Police are probing the discovery of ganja weighing 1,950 pounds in mangroves in Hellshire, St Catherine.

The weed was found by the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard about 5 o'clock Wednesday afternoon.

It was in 40 knitted bags.

The cache is believed to be part of the drugs-for-gun trade.

The value of the illicit drug has not been revealed.

This is the second ganja haul in the St Catherine South Police Division in a week.

Last week three men were held in Spring Village, St Catherine where 250 pounds of ganja were seized at a house.

According to Superintendent Hopeton Nicholson, the acting commanding officer for St Catherine South, the police are targeting the spaces where there may be illegal drugs.

- Rasbert Turner

