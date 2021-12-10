McKenzie delighted with progress at Falmouth drop-in centre

WESTERN BUREAU:

Speaking against the background of the criticisms that were levelled at him when he initiated the construction of the $16-million Drop-In Centre in Falmouth, Trelawny, Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie says the facility has exceeded his expectations.

The centre, which was built in July 2020, was designed to provide one hot meal per day for the street people roaming the streets of Falmouth. However, since it became functional, the service has been upgraded and now includes a breakfast programme.

“The original intention was to provide a hot meal for the street people. It has now moved to include breakfast. I am proud of the service it is delivering,” said McKenzie. “The success of the centre has been such that it has influenced the pastor’s head office to move him from Trelawny to Kingston.

Back in July last year, outspoken pastor, the Reverend Devere Nugent, who then led the congregation at the William Knibb Circuit of Baptist Churches in Trelawny, took issue with the project during one of his sermons, describing it as misguided.

“The municipal council and its mayor, Colin Gager, are not thinkers, nor are they capable of consultation. There is a voluntary organisation in Falmouth, the Kitchen of Love, which has been feeding street people every Wednesday for the last 35 years. They should have discussed how they could improve the service being offered by Kitchen of Love and use that money (the funds used for the construction) for more needy situations.

“That $16.5 million could be used to build and equip some form of a transport centre, which is badly needed in the town. The one now operating on Duke Street is forcing pedestrians to walk in the middle of the street,” added Nugent.

Nugent had so little faith in the drop-in centre that he said he expects its operation to fold within three years.

“I give the drop-in centre three years before it falls into a state of disrepair,” said Nugent, expressing very little faith in the capacity of the Poor Relief Department to meet the mandate of the facility.

In explaining how the centre is currently functioning, a worker, who asked not to be identified, said things are going smoothly.

“The meals are prepared off the compound and taken to the centre. We are now feeding 40 persons per day. It has moved from being just for street people, to those in need,” she told The Gleaner.

Buoyed by the success of the drop-in centre, McKenzie is now taking aim at fixing the situation of homeless persons roaming Trelawny.

“The $25-million home which was announced in July when ground was broken is still on the plans,” he said. “The funds have been identified and the buildings plans have been completed. There is a process which has to be adhered to. All will be in place early in the new year as construction will begin.”

The home is expected to provide a place for those in need to have a place to sleep rather than sleeping on the streets.