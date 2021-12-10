Shaw fires defiant RADA board members

Agriculture Minister Audley Shaw has fired the seven members of the board of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) who refused to comply with his request to resign.

Shaw wrote to the members yesterday telling them that he was exercising his powers under the RADA Act to revoke their appointment.

The Gleaner has seen a copy of one of the letters.

On Tuesday, constitutional lawyer Dr Lloyd Barnett said the remaining members could still meet because they had the minimum number, five, to have lawful meetings.

Shaw had requested the resignation of all 13 board members on November 19 but seven, including the chairman Andrew Simpson, refused saying they needed further clarity.

Shaw said he was not satisfied with the direction in which RADA was heading, a view he reportedly did not express at an October 14 meeting he attended.

The demand was one week after a tense board meeting on November 11 where members criticised the management disregarding its opinion and going ahead with a controversial $50-million contract for the supply of six tractors.

The contract was set to be awarded to MAPEX, a US-based company that was advised on June 28 that it was the preferred bidder.

However, RADA wrote back to MAPEX on August 5 indicating that it lost its recommended bidder status to Kingston Industrial Agencies (KIA) following a re-evaluation.

The board suggested the contract be re-tendered or the Attorney General's advice sought.

MAPEX has threatened legal action.

The managing director of KIA is Phillip Henriques, the Jamaica Labour Party member of parliament for Clarendon North Western, while MAPEX's executive chairman Richard Powell Snr worked at KIA for almost three decades up to 2000.

The former board was also critical of the management's handling of the farm road programme and the need for greater accountability in the expenditure of public funds.

RADA is also searching for a permanent head.

