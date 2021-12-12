Several Westmoreland communities to be without water Tuesday

The National Water Commission (NWC) says customers served by the Nompareil relift station in Westmoreland will be out of water on Tuesday.

This is because the station will be without power during scheduled work by the Jamaica Public Service Company.

Areas to be affected include:

Orange Hill

Mt Airy

Good Hope

Duck Pond

White Hall

The water outage should run from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

