Several Westmoreland communities to be without water Tuesday

Areas to be affected include Orange Hill, Mt Airy, Good Hope, Duck Pond and White Hall.  

The National Water Commission (NWC) says customers served by the Nompareil relift station in Westmoreland will be out of water on Tuesday.

This is because the station will be without power during scheduled work by the Jamaica Public Service Company.

Areas to be affected include:

Orange Hill
Mt Airy
Good Hope
Duck Pond
White Hall  

The water outage should run from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

