St Ann’s Bay Market gets facelift, thanks to TEF

The St Ann’s Bay Market has benefited from a facelift valued at $1.5 million, thanks to a donation from the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).

According to Dallas Dickenson, councillor for the St Ann’s Bay division, work was carried out during October to November and is the start of a larger project which will continue next year.

“Some painting and remedial work was done mostly on the front section, along Main Street and Market Street,” Dickenson told The Gleaner.

“Hopefully in the new financial year other areas will be addressed, like stalls and sanitary conveniences. I’m not sure of any further TEF funding, but we will approach it from the ministerial level, the Ministry of Local Government,” he added.

On Thursday, Mayor of St Ann’s Bay Sydney Stewart confirmed that an estimate of just over $13 million has been prepared and the additional work could begin in January.

“I think we would love to commence in the month of January,” Stewart said. “When that is done it will put us in a position where we can take all the vendors off the streets of St Ann’s Bay and put them in the market.”

Stewart said the market has to be brought to an acceptable condition before vendors are mandated to use the facility.

“That’s one of the things I want to do, that is primary, before I force these people off the streets; we’re working on that.”

The work on the St Ann’s Bay Market follows a $15-million upgrade for the Brown’s Town Market, which was completed earlier this year. Currently, a beautification project is underway in that town.

