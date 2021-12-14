Food For The Poor unveils improved redesigned housing units

Food For The Poor Jamaica has unveiled its new single-storey dwelling which is more than 100 square feet larger than the previous design. The organisation, which has built over 36,000 homes islandwide since its inception, has recently introduced redesigned and upgraded housing units, with a number of additional features. These include a reinforced concrete foundation, timber-framed superstructure with T1-11 plywood cladding, and timber-framed gabled roofs with corrugated metal sheeting. Behind the flush panel doors, the new units have concrete-and-timber cupboard kitchen units, equipped with a single sink and faucet.

In the bathrooms there are porcelain face basins, each with a faucet, as well as a curbless shower (a shower with no barriers for entry or exit, to accommodate persons with disabilities). As with the prior units, each of the new units features an open-concept living, dining and kitchen area, and includes a loft with ladder access. The amenities in each unit also include 300-gallon septic tank, 200-gallon water tank, and mini solar panel lighting system. The new structures also boast gutters to facilitate water harvesting.

In explaining the upgrade, Food For The Poor Development and Marketing Manager Marsha Burrell-Rose noted that the organisation was continually seeking, with the help of its donors, to provide a better experience and improved quality of life for as many persons as possible.

“To be able to see persons, especially single-parent families that have such a burden to shoulder, be given a home and the dignity and sense of renewal that comes with it, is a source of great joy for us. We want to thank all our partners that have helped us to provide shelter for the needy, and for the positive impact this work is undoubtedly having.”

Burrell-Rose noted that there are specific requirements to acquire a Food For The Poor housing unit. These requirements include the submission of a few documents, including a letter stating the applicant’s living condition, preferably written by a pastor or justice of the peace (JP) and containing the details. The letter must also be stamped and signed by either the pastor or the JP.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

History of the land is also required. This must say who is the original landowner. This letter should be done if the original landowner/owners are deceased.

Applicants must also provide writer permission from a person or persons who have ties to the land, either through purchase or inheritance. The letter should include their consent, name and signature, and must be stamped and signed by a JP; a copy of will and title, if any; a copy of THE landowner’s ID and contact number; and an updated tax receipt. For further information on how to apply and details on the specific requirements, persons may visit the charity’s website at www.foodforthepoorja.org.