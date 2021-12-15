Another businessman attack in downtown MoBay

Another businessman was attacked near a bank in downtown Montego Bay in St James.

It is reported that on Thursday morning the businessman, who is of Chinese descent, was robbed then stabbed in the collarbone.

He had earlier conducted business at a financial institution.

The incident came 24 hours after a woman, who is also of Chinese descent, was slashed in the face in downtown Montego Bay.

It is reported that there have been five attacks on members of the community in recent times.

This has raised safety concerns among members of the community.

"Four of the five crimes occurred without any robberies associated with it," a member of the community told The Gleaner.

Members of the community have called for an urgent meeting with Senior Superintendent of Police, Vernon Ellis, the commanding officer for St James, to discuss their concerns.

The crime situation in downtown Montego Bay has caused grave concerns among the business community.

Last Tuesday, 42-year-old computer technologist Richard Bell Jr. was robbed and stabbed outside an ATM in Sam Sharpe Square.

He later died.

The attack happened about 11:00 a.m.

His family did not find out about his death until two days later because the police were not able to identify his body.

And that incident was the second he encountered in weeks.

He was robbed while boarding a taxi downtown Montego Bay.

"Owing to the fact the banks are not collecting large amount of monies over the counter we have been forced to use drop off and ATM machines, which are not safe," a business operator lamented last week.

The businessman wants banks to make more ATMs available inside their businesses or to increase the security provided to customers who line up outside these financial institutions.

