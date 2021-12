German Ambassador to Jamaica dies suddenly

German Ambassador to Jamaica Dr Stefan Keil has died.

He reportedly fell ill this afternoon and was rushed to a hospital where he passed away.

Keil was appointed German Ambassador to Jamaica in August this year.

He was 63.

