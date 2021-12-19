Mechanic shot dead at illegal Clarendon bike show

A forty-eight-year-old mechanic was shot dead at an illegal bike show in Wood Hall, Clarendon last night.

He has been identified as Marlon Salmon of Denbigh Crescent also in Clarendon.

The May Pen Police say about 8:15 p.m., Salmon was standing along the roadway when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire hitting him several times.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, Salmon was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

