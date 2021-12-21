Buff Bay gets new state-of-the-art police station

BUFF BAY, Portland:

A $125-million, state-of-the-art police station was declared officially opened in Buff Bay, Portland, on Thursday by Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang.

The newly constructed building was completed in late November and boasts several amenities, including living quarters, a dining area, a conference room, a general office, cell blocks, officers quarters, and a visitors’ lounge.

Police Commissioner Major General Anthony Anderson, who spoke about the need to create a space that is conducive to work, maintained that the police will now be able to function more efficiently in a comfortable and relaxed space, which, he said, augurs well for them going forward.

The construction of the police station started in 2018 through a joint initiative between the Ministry of National Security and the National Housing Trust (NHT), which financed the project.

Senior General Manager for Construction and Development at the NHT, Donald Moore, pointed out that the NHT is proud to be a part of the project and that they are confident that the new station will boost the police’s effort to not only just serve the town of Buff Bay, but the people of Portland.

“The project’s scope included the demolition of the previous building and construction of this new two-storey edifice. We are sure that this modern, safe, comfortable and inviting place will serve the community for years to come,” Moore said.

A FITTING CHRISTMAS PRESENT

Meanwhile, West Portland Member of Parliament Daryl Vaz, who reportedly lobbied tirelessly for the construction to take place, described the opening of the station as a fitting Christmas present, not only for himself but also for the police and people of Buff Bay. He said that they now have an opportunity to operate at a facility that is a true reflection of a modern-day police station.

In his address, Chang argued that unless the police are able to operate in a friendly and comfortable space, the desired results as it relates to curbing crime and violence might not be fully realised, as there is a definite need to provide them with the resources to do so.

“If we don’t provide an efficient, effective police force and give them the tools to fight violence, we are not going to stop the murder rate and the violence in the society at this time,” Chang said.

“Violent crime is a risk to the country. It impairs our development, and it challenges our economic growth. We are committed to complete the job and effectively bring down the level of violence in the society,” he said.

gareth.davis@gleanerjm.com