May Pen mayor pledges to keep Main St clear for Christmas shopping

May Pen Mayor Winston Maragh said the authorities will remain vigilant as they try to keep Main Street clear for shoppers this Christmas.

According to Maragh, the ground of the old police station is almost empty as vendors breach the rules daily.

“Over there is half empty right now. Vendors still want to stay on Main Street, and when police go out there right now, they take out phone videoing behaving like they are lawyers,” he said.

Acknowledging that traffic will increase on Christmas Eve for the Grand Market shopping frenzy, he said he will be monitoring the roadways to ensure they are free of congestion.

Maragh said the elderly using ATMs were particularly at risk of robbery.

The changes were implemented on December 13, and will continue through to January 2.

Below are the traffic changes that were also implemented for the Yuletide season.

- Traffic from Main Street will be diverted to the School Road.

- Traffic from main street will be diverted to Bryans Lane.

At Crofts Hills taxi stand, traffic will be diverted to Bryan’s Lane and a single-lane exit will be in place for taxis to proceed to Crofts Hill-Ewarton.

- Rhoden Hall taxis will be diverted on to School Road.

TRAFFIC CHANGES IN MAY PEN:

- One way on to Sevens Road from Main Street.

- No right turn on to Sevens Road from Council Street (left turn only)

- No exiting from main park on to Sevens Road.

- No taxis on Sevens Road. All should utilise property across from tax office.

- PPV transportation utilising Vere Park will enter only from Main Street, but exit through Max Lane on to Muir Park.

- No right turn on to Windsor Avenue from Main Street.

- No traffic changes for Chapelton and Spalding.

