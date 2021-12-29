Constables being questioned about attempted Kingston bar robbery

Two police constables assigned to the Kingston Western Police Division are currently being questioned by investigators in relation to an attempted break-in at a bar in Kingston.

The cops are among four persons in custody.

It is reported that some time after 3 o'clock this morning a police team was on patrol along Windward Road in Kingston when cops saw two men standing under a shed.

The men, who are higglers of Orange Street addresses in Kingston, were questioned by the police about being out in public during the nightly curfew.

The men reportedly told the cops that they were working in St Thomas and were waiting on their boss to pick them up.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police reportedly saw two vehicles, an AD Wagon and a Toyota Wish, parked nearby.

The constables were reportedly aboard the Toyota Wish, with the seats reclined.

They were told by the patrol team to exit the vehicle, during which they reportedly identified themselves as policemen.

A bar located near to the parked cars was checked by the police and a padlock was reportedly cut off and another had a cut.

Two firearms, one taken from one of the policemen, and another, along with three loaded magazines containing 54 9mm rounds, were taken into evidence.

All four men were taken to the Elleston Road Police Criminal Investigations Branch.

Efforts to get a comment from the head of the Kingston East Police Division, Superintendent Tommie Lee Chambers, were unsuccessful.

The investigation is ongoing in the case.

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.