E-10 87 and E-10 90 up $3.00, diesel up $3.06

Motorists will pay more for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move up by $3.00 to sell for $165 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will also go up by $3.00 sell for $170.44.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $3.06 per litre to sell for $160.49.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $166.10 per litre following an increase of $3.06.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $3.06 to sell for $137.53.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.95 to sell for $69.24, while butane will move up by $0.25 to sell for $78.03 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

