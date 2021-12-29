EOJ makes provision for electors awaiting new voter ID card

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says it has put measures in place for electors who do not receive their new voter identification card before the end of the year.

The current card will no longer be valid after Friday, December 31.

Effective January 1, 2022, only the new voter identification card bearing the Electoral Commission of Jamaica logo will be valid.

The EOJ says electors who do not receive their new cards by Friday may request a temporary Letter of Identity to be used as a provisional identification document in the interim.

This document may be requested from the EOJ's head office at 43 Duke Street, Kingston or from the EOJ constituency office where the elector is registered.

The EOJ says it has so far printed 850,000 new voter ID cards.

Electors are being urged to collect their new cards at the specified pick-up location.

The renewal process will continue into 2022 and electors should renew in order to have a valid Voter ID card.

For further information, electors may contact the EOJ at (876) 922-0425-9, toll-free at 888 991 VOTE (8683) or email eojinfo@eoj.com.jm.

