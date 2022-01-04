Motorcyclist perishes in crash

Coming off a year that saw motorcyclists accounting for 34 per cent of the 482 road users killed, day two in the New Year continued along the fatal path with a crash in Trench Town.

A motorcyclist identified as 20-year-old Ramarco Miller died, and another man was seriously injured along 14th Street in the Kingston 12 area.

Reports are that about 12:20 p.m. on January 2, Miller, who resided in Arnett Gardens, was driving a Jamco motorcycle along 14th Street when on reaching the intersection with Upper West Road, the motorcycle collided with a Mitsubishi motor truck.

Both Miller and his male pillion passenger sustained serious injuries.

They were rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), where Miller was pronounced dead and the other man admitted in serious condition.

The driver of the motor truck was warned for prosecution.

Preliminary data shows that 482 Jamaicans died fatally in 434 fatal crashes last year. This represented a 12 per cent increase in fatal crashes and an 11 per cent increase in fatalities compared with 2020.

At the start of the year, fatalities for 2021 were projected to decrease by three per cent; however, the numbers have actually increased by 11 per cent.

A further breakdown of the statistics reveals that the percentage of road users killed since the start of the year are vulnerable road users, 62 per cent; passengers, 19 per cent; pedestrians, 20 per cent; and private motor vehicle drivers, 19 per cent.

