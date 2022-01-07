Several persons shot during Maroon festival in Accompong

Several persons, including children, were reportedly shot and injured following a dispute at the annual Accompong Maroon Festival in St Elizabeth late Thursday, at approximately 9 p.m.

The police had issued a warning against staging the event, as it was in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

However, Chief Richard Currie went ahead with the festival, arguing that the ceremony allowed Maroons to continue their spiritual and traditional rituals just like their ancestors did before.

"This is a religious duty of Maroons to honour our ancestors and to show the way forward for the born and unborn. This is our way of life," he stated.

The Maroons are celebrating 284 years of the signing of the peace treaty with the British.

More details to follow.

