Man dies after crashing into utility pole in Portmore

A man died early this morning after crashing into a concrete utility pole along the Port Henderson main road in Portmore, St Catherine.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Maurice McKenzie.

The police report that at about 12:10 a.m., McKenzie was driving a Volkswagen Polo motor car towards Bayside in Portmore.

Upon reaching the vicinity of the Forum Bridge, he reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the utility pole.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.