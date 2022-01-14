Accountant charged with forgery

Accountant Goldston Cranston has been charged with forgery and uttering forged documents by detectives attached to the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA).

He was offered bail and is to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on January 25.

According to MOCA, the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) engaged construction company Complant Limited in 2017 for the construction of an apartment complex in St Ann.

The project was subcontracted to Elegant Estates Limited, which was required to submit a performance bond in favour of the HAJ.

The director of Elegant Estates Limited, Garfield Daley, reportedly hired Cranston to procure two performance bonds on his behalf.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

MOCA says one of these bonds was in the sum of $16,497,000 and the other totalling $5,493,020.

It is being alleged that on seeking to authenticate the bonds, the HAJ discovered that while the bond for the smaller sum was authentic, the performance bond for the larger amount was fraudulent.

The HAJ then reported the matter to MOCA and an investigation was launched.

MOCA says the investigation unearthed that Cranston allegedly fraudulently prepared the $16.5M bond in order to allegedly deceive the housing agency.

Cranston was charged on Monday, January 10, and placed in custody.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.