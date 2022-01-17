Kingston Family Court closed amid COVID cases among staff

The Kingston and St Andrew Family Court on Duke Street in downtown, Kingston has been closed until further notice amid a spike in COVID cases among staff.



The Court Administration Division says during the closure, emergency matters will be heard at the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court - Criminal Division in Half Way Tree, St Andrew.



Emergency matters include child maintenance, domestic violence, matters involving children in conflict with the law and any other matter so deemed by a judge of the Family Court.



The Judiciary is urging members of the public to take extra precaution to protect themselves from contracting virus.

For further information, persons may contact the Court Administration Division at 876-754-8337 or toll free at 1-888-429-5269 or via email at customerservice@cad.gov.jm.

