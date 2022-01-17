Murder tally soars to 72 in 15 days

Jamaica has recorded two consecutive weeks of 30 plus murders since the start of the year, bringing the homicide tally to 72 as at January 15.

For the corresponding period in 2021, 58 murders were recorded.

According to the latest statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), 35 Jamaicans were murdered last week.

This represents a 24 percent increase year on year.

For the first week of 2022, the JCF said 37 murders were committed.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Additionally, 35 people have been injured in shootings since the start of year.

For the corresponding period in 2021, 48 persons were shot and injured.

Other serious crimes like rape and break-ins have recorded a decrease.

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com