Six more COVID deaths, 1,220 new cases

Jamaica on Sunday recorded six COVID deaths pushing the tally to 2,536.

At the same time, there were 1,220 new cases with a positivity rate of 61.9 per cent.

The overall count is now 113,438.

According the Health Ministry, 14, 414 cases are active.

Meanwhile, the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew led the new-case table for Sunday.

Kingston and St Andrew - 252

St Catherine - 217

St James - 135

Manchester - 99

Westmoreland - 76

Portland - 70

St Ann - 67

St Mary - 60

St Elizabeth - 56

St Thomas - 51

Trelawny - 50

Hanover - 45

Clarendon - 42

Hospitalisations also continue to increase.

Some 486 COVID patients have been admitted with 102 moderately ill, 44 severely ill and 18 critically ill.

