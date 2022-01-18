USF to commission 10 new community internet access points

The Universal Service Fund (USF) is to commission 10 new community Internet service access points across Jamaica by the end of next month.

Two locations will be commissioned in Clarendon this Wednesday — one at the Brixton Hill Primary and Infant School and the other at the Garlogie Primary and Junior High School.

The community Internet access points are established in collaboration with community organisations and are funded by the USF.

Since 2007, the USF has outfitted more than 300 communities.

USF's chief executive officer Daniel Dawes says especially in light of the COVID pandemic, the fund wants to ensure that schools and community centres can continue to function.

Other Internet service access points to be commissioned:

1. Tivoli Gardens Community Centre

2. Sir Howard Cooke Community Centre

3. Seaward Primary and Junior High School

4. McCain Child Development and Resource Centre

5. The Salvation Army School for the Blind in Kingston

6. Windsor Primary School in Portland

7. Albion Primary and Junior High in St James

8. Portmore Self-Help Disability Organisation

USF is an agency under the Ministry of Science, Energy, and Technology mandated to ensure access to information and communication technology tools to facilitate development.

