Two security guards charged in Red Stripe warehouse robbery 

The police have now charged two security guards in connection with the Boxing Day robbery at the Red Stripe warehouse on Spanish Town Road in Kingston.

Michael Haughton, 30, of Oakland Road, Kingston 11 and Kemar Forbes, 22, of Gordon Town Road, St Andrew have each been charged with robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of a firearm and warehouse breaking.

The men have been implicated in the theft of 1,440 cases of liquor from the warehouse on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

It is reported that between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., the culprits tied up a security guard who was on duty, gained access to the warehouse and stole the liquor.

Two other persons have already been charged: 32-year-old Christopher Rose, a truck driver of South Street, Greenwich Town, Kingston 13 and 23-year-old Hudson Skyers, a security guard of Tulip Parkway, West Albion in St Thomas.

