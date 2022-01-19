Update | Five seriously injured in Highway 2000 crash

Five people have received serious injuries in a motor vehicle crash along Highway 2000.

Head of operations for the St Catherine North Police Division, deputy superintendent Linroy Edwards said the victims have been transported to the Spanish Town Hospital for treatment.

About 12:40 p.m, a Toyota Coaster bus and a Nissan Tiida were in the east bound-lane when the crash happened near the Spanish Town exit in the vicinity of the March Pen bridge.

Edwards said the driver of the Tiida was reportedly reversing when the bus, heading towards Kingston, crashed in the rear of the car.

He is appealing to motorists to desist from reversing on highways.

"It is not safe. We understand that the bumper fell off the Tiida and all he had to do was pull over to the left, walk and retrieve it. It was a matter of being irresponsible and reckless on the part of the Tiida driver," he said.

About 30 persons were aboard the bus.

Up to yesterday, there were 24 fatalities from road crashes across Jamaica.

The highest number of fatalities was recorded in St Catherine with three in St Catherine North Police Division and four in the St Catherine South Police Division.

Some 22 Jamaicans lost their lives in crashes over a similar period last year.

