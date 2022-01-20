St Thomas police probing skeletal remains found during search for woman

The St Thomas police are now probing the discovery of skeletal remains, suspected to be those of a human being, in Heartease in the parish.

The remains were found in bushes on Thursday by a team of cops and firefighters searching for the missing 25-year-old Abigail Jackson.

The police, however, say the remains are not those of the missing woman.

"The remains are old and with certainty not those of the missing girl and we believe are not related to the search," said Deputy Superintendent Courtney Coley.

The remains were found in the hills well beyond the precinct of her yard.

They were removed by a team of crime scene investigators for processing.

In the meantime, the search for Jackson continues.

The police say the woman, who lived in Miami Lane, Heartease, disappeared from her home between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Community members say Jackson is not very well known as she recently moved to the community where she was staying with family.

- Shanna Monteith

